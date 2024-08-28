UP Man Slits Girlfriend Throat, Bulandshahr Court Sentences Life Imprisonment With 50,000 Fine

The Bulandshahr District Court in Uttar Pradesh has sentenced Adnan, also known as Ballu, to rigorous imprisonment for life for murdering his girlfriend, Asma. The court delivered the verdict following just nine hearings, and in addition to the prison sentence, imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the accused.

The case came to light on June 11 when Asma's body was discovered in a cemetery in Khurja, having been killed by a deep cut to her throat. Asma's husband, Salim, promptly accused Adnan of the murder, leading the police to register a case against him. Following a swift investigation, the police arrested Adnan within days and located the knife used in the crime.

During the proceedings, it was revealed that Adnan had committed the act after being influenced by a character named Ballu from the film "Khalanayak." In a shocking confession to the media, he expressed that Asma had threatened him in love, stating, "The only punishment for threatening in love is death." He explained that upon discovering Asma speaking to another person on her phone, he devised a plan to kill her.

Eyewitness testimony played a crucial role in this trial. A woman named Wahidan witnessed the attack and testified in court, offering details on how Adnan committed the murder. Based on this testimony and the evidence presented, the court swiftly convicted Adnan and delivered its verdict.