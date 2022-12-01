UP: Over 1,400 students to get admission in 'Atal residential schools'

With an aim to provide quality education to poor and deprived children for their all-round development the Atal residential schools will begin offering admissions from the next academic session across the state.

About 1,440 children will get enrolled in the Atal residential schools. In each school, a total of 80 students will be accommodated in two sections.

"About 18 Atal residential schools are underway across the state. Out of these, work on 7 has been completed. In case of delayed functioning of the remaining schools, the rest of the labourers' kids will be given admission in the nearby functional residential school," read an official statement.

As informed during a high-level meeting held in the presence of Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, the appointment process of the principal and staff will also begin soon.

In the first phase, the Atal Residential Schools are under construction in 18 commissionerates, seeking to provide modern education to children on the lines of NCERT. These schools will be set up in an area of 12 to 15 acres, informed officials.

"The students will be selected as per the State Reservation Policy. In the initial years, the students will be selected by the CBSE. At present, the process of preparing the admission policy has been completed. After getting the approval from the government, notification will be issued and then final admission will be conducted through counselling of selected students after an exam. The examinations can be conducted in May 2023 and the final admission process is expected to be completed in June 2023," added the statement.

Moreover, the selection of permanent staff will be done through CBSE. Each school will have a principal, an administrator and a staff of 11 teachers.

After the commencement of the Atal residential schools, the selection of students and the operation and monitoring of the schools will be done through the Mandal Sanchalan Samiti.

In a way, it will be a district-level monitoring committee which will look after the admission process in the districts. The committee will have the commissioner of the district as the chairman and the DM as the vice-chairman. The principal of Navodaya, the Principal of Atal Residential School and the Additional Commissioner Finance or Chief Treasury Officer (nominated by the commissioner) will be members of the committee.

"Recognised as one of the pro-rural and pro-poor initiatives of the Yogi Adityanath government, the process of setting up 18 residential schools named after revered Atal Behari Vajpayee aims to give admissions to children of labourers and destitute kids. These schools will impart top-quality education to those kids who have none to look after them and will enable them in shaping their future. All schools will provide state-of-the-art education, while if a child is interested in sports, he/she will be encouraged to participate in sports activities. The government will make arrangements for accommodation and all kinds of facilities in the school," the statement noted.

