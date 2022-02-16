UP: Rahul, Priyanka serve 'langer' at Ravidas Temple in Varanasi

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra served 'langer (community kitchen)' at Ravidas Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi shared a couplet by Sant Guru Ravidas, and said, "Salute to Sant Guru Ravidas."

Notably, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had postponed Punjab Assembly elections in view of the Guru Ravidas birth anniversary. The state was scheduled to go for polls on February 14 earlier.

Vadra during her visit to Uttar Pradesh today will also campaign in the poll-bound state. She will conduct a door-to-door campaign in Kanpur cantonment and Kidwai Nagar. This will be followed by a door-to-door campaign at Sisamau and Arya Nagar. She will then participate in Mahila Shakti Garjana at Govindnagar, Kanpur.

Seven-phase Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10, and the polling for the first two phases have been held. The third phase of UP polls will be held on February 20.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti visited the Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham temple in Delhi's Karol Bagh.

Sant Ravidas belonged to the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. He is considered the founder of the 21st-century Ravidassia religion.

Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar.

( With inputs from ANI )

