UP Road Accident: 10 Killed, 27 Injured as Pickup Van Collides with Bus on Budaun-Meerut Highway in Bulandshahr (Watch Video)

Ten people were killed and 27 injured when a pickup van collided head-on with a bus coming from the opposite direction in the Salempur area of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, August 18. The accident occurred on the Budaun-Meerut state highway.

"Ten people were killed and 27 were injured in the accident. The injured have been sent to the hospital," District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh told reporters.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh told PTI that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and directed him and other officials to ensure that the injured get the best medical treatment.

"A pickup truck was going from Ghaziabad to Sambal and a bus from Dibai was going towards Bulandshahr when the two vehicles collided in Salempur. 37 people were injured in the accident and 10 out of them have died. The 27 injured are undergoing treatment... CM has taken cognisance of the situation and instructed to make available the best treatment to all the injured... The two vehicles have passed the fitness check," said Bulandshahr DM CP Singh.