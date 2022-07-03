UP STF arrests 3 for car agency fraud

Lucknow, July 3 The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested three persons for fleecing several people by impersonating as owners of car agencies.

The three are facing over 30 cases of fraud in Ghaziabad and Bareilly, besides cities in Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh.

The STF spokesman said that the arrested persons include Vijay Kumar Prajapati, Amiruddin a.k.a Amir of Delhi and Pradeep Sharma of Ghaziabad.

The STF has recovered a car, five mobile phones, three Aadhaar cards, three SIM cards and other documents.

The case in which they were arrested was registered by the then manager of SBI (Ismailganj branch) Swati Agrawal in 2021

The fraudsters had posed as owners of a car agency and asked her to transfer over Rs 33 lakh. However, it surfaced that the real owner of the agency had not made any request for a transaction.

