UP: Teen injured as mobile phone explodes in hand
By IANS | Published: January 8, 2023 09:27 AM 2023-01-08T09:27:05+5:30 2023-01-08T09:35:22+5:30
Amroha (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 8 A boy sustained injuries in the fingers when his mobile phone exploded while ...
Amroha (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 8 A boy sustained injuries in the fingers when his mobile phone exploded while he was speaking to a relative on his mobile phone.
"My mobile phone caught fire when I was on a call. My finger got injured in this. I purchased the mobile in August from Amroha," said Himanshu, a resident of Hijampur village.
He said that he purchased the mobile just over four months ago and also showed the cash memo.
He was taken to a hospital and discharged after first aid.
Further details were awaited
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app