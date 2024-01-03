UP to have two TB training demonstration centres in Lucknow, Gorakhpur

Lucknow, Jan 3 The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to establish TB Training Demonstration Centres in Lucknow and Gorakhpur.

These centres will provide detailed information on TB symptoms and treatment and offer training to doctors, paramedical staff, and other categories of health workers.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, said that setting up these centres will streamline training for TB eradication and help formulate an effective treatment strategy.

He instructed officials to take steps towards the eradication of TB.

Pathak underlined the importance of avoiding negligence in patient treatment, particularly for those suffering from Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), urging prompt treatment for such patients.

Pathak said, “Continuous efforts are being made to increase resources in medical colleges to ensure that doctors and staff do not face any inconvenience. Simultaneously, ongoing efforts are being made in the interest of patients, with medical colleges being equipped with modern equipment.”

Additionally, Pathak announced, “Directives have been given to set up a dental unit for the treatment of dental patients at Rudauli Community Health Centre in Ayodhya. This unit will provide free treatment for all types of dental diseases, with Rs 5,82,400 sanctioned for its establishment. The aim is to complete this project promptly to make dental treatment accessible to residents of the area.”

