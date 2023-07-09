UP to opt for solar fencing to save crops from stray cattle

Lucknow, July 9 The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is planning to set up solar fences under the Mukhya Mantri Khet Suraksha Yojana to safeguard crops from stray and wild animals, a government spokesperson has said.The aim is to protect the standing crops in the field from animal attacks without harming the animals.

'Under this scheme, farmers will be able to install solar fencing around their fields, which will have a low-current flow of only 12 volts along with the sound of sirens. This will only shock animals, causing them no harm,” the spokesman explained.

The government will provide a subsidy of 60 per cent, or Rs 1.43 lakh per hectare, to small and marginal farmers for this purpose.

The agriculture department has prepared a draft of this scheme, which will soon be sent to the cabinet. After receiving the cabinet's approval, it will be implemented in Bundelkhand as a model.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor