UP: Wanted criminal opens fire at police, arrested

Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 4 : Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested a wanted criminal, who carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, after an encounter in Hamirpur district of the State.

The arrest took place in the early hours today in Amgad Tihara area when a joint team of police personnel from Rath Kotawali and a Special Operations Group (SOG) Hamirpur was patrolling the area.

Police received a tip-off and was patrolling the area when a man standing on the road opened fire at them and attempted to flee. Police retaliated and shot the man, identified as Soheb in his leg, P K Singh, Circle Officer of Rath Kotwali said.

Upon interrogation, it was revealed that the man, a resident of Bajariya Patharpura was a wanted criminal and that Jhansi Police had issued a reward of Rs 25,000 for his capture.

The injured accused was admitted to the CHC Rath Government Hospital and later referred to after he was referred to the district hospital in Hamidpur, police said.

The accused has been identified as Soheb, a resident of Bajariya, Patharpura. Police also seized 1 pistol, 1 live cartridge, 1 hollow cartridge and Rs 72,000 cash from him, said P K Singh, CO Rath Kotwali.

The arrested criminal confessed to his involvement in a theft case in Gursara in Jhansi. A case has been registered against him. A police investigation is underway.

Further details awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor