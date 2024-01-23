UP woman duped through AI voice cloning

Lucknow, Jan 23 In yet another case of cloning the voice with the use of artificial intelligence (AI), cyber thugs have duped a woman of Rs 32,000, by telling her that daughter of her sister was unwell and she needed immediate monetary help.

The incident took place under the Krishna Nagar police station.

The police said that Rajlakshmi Dohre of Subhash Nagar got a call from an unidentified mobile number and the caller introduced himself as her brother-in-law Dharmendra.

The caller told her that his daughter was admitted to a hospital and he needed monetary help as he was unable to pay the medical bills.

He told the woman that he tried to clear the hospital bill twice, but both the time the UPI transaction did not get through.

He requested Rajlakshmi to transfer the money on the same mobile number from which he was calling.

The woman said that after hearing the news of her sister’s daughter getting admitted to hospital she panicked and she immediately transferred Rs 32,000 on the mobile number without realising that it was a trap.

SHO, Krishna Nagar JP Singh said the case has been registered and investigations are underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor