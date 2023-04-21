UP's Dudhwa Tiger Reserve to remain closed for tourists on Tuesdays

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), April 21 Wildlife in all three integral components of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) Dudhwa national park, Kishanpur wildlife sanctuary, and Katarniaghat wildlife sanctuary are set to get a respite from eco-tourists on Tuesdays every week.

B. Prabhakar, field director of DTR, said, "This is the first time in Uttar Pradesh when such a unique arrangement has been made in any tiger reserve during the seven-month-long jungle tourism session held every year between November 15 and June 15. The forest staff deployed to manage these jungle safaris will also feel relieved due to the new provision."

"At the same time, the forest personnel would be able to contribute this free time in managing the eco-tourism in a better and planned way in accordance with the feedback given by the tourists," he added.

The DFO of Katarniaghat wildlife sanctuary, Akash Deep Badhawan, said, "Although the day-long suspension of jungle safari every week will affect the inflow of revenue, our prime motive is to keep the wildlife and forest staff in the best of spirit and to ensure a sentimental interaction of jungle tourists with wild animals that may instil in their minds the innate feeling of conservation and the protection of biodiversity."

