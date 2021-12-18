Upside of Goa's Liberation was introduction of English, American music: Remo Fernandes

New Delhi, Dec 18 Iconic Goan musician Remo Fernandes views colonisation as "a totally illegal and criminal act perpetrated exclusively by European countries", and says the upside of the Liberation from Portuguese rule in 1961 "for a musically minded pre-teen was the introduction of English and American music".

"I neither criticised nor approved of colonisation I was too young for that I just accepted it as something that a child would between birth and the age of eight. Today, I see colonisation as a totally illegal and criminal act then perpetrated exclusively by European countries, with blessings and 'legal' approvals of their monarchies and their churches," Fernandes, whose autobiography 'REMO'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor