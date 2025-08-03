Uttar Pradesh: 10-Year-Old Injured in Ceiling Collapse at Gorakhpur School, (Watch Video)

A 10-year old student studying in class 5 was injured after a part of the ceiling plaster collapsed in a government school classroom in Gorakhpur's Balapar village. The incident happened during the daytime where the minor boy sustained a head injury while sitting on a bench. He was rushed to Mahayogi Guru Gorakshanath Ayush University for first aid and later referred to the medical college for further treatment. Following the incident, school authorities suspended headmistress and ordered an immediate structural inspection of the dilapidated building. The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media sparking a massive outrage among the local community. This is the second such incident reported in a span of 3 days. On Friday a similar case was reported in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district.

A class 5 student sustained injuries in the head after plaster fell off from the roof of a government school in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/9LKnBCdRGP — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 2, 2025

The incident occurred during school hours while children were attending classes inside the building. The sudden peeling off of plaster caused panic among students and staff. Locals rushed to the school to help in rescue efforts, while police and administrative officials soon arrived at the scene.According to eyewitnesses, "There was a loud noise, and suddenly debris started falling. The children screamed and tried to run".Police personnel reached the spot and removed the debris before rushing the injured children to a nearby hospital. Medical staff have confirmed that all four students are out of danger but under observation.

Following the incident, district officials, including education and public works officers, visited the school and assessed the damage. The area around the affected classroom has been sealed off to prevent further risk. Residents of Bhameda allege that the school building had been in poor condition for a long time. "We had complained several times about the weak structure, but no action was taken," said a villager. "A team has been formed to investigate the incident and fix accountability. Strict action will be taken against those found responsible," said a district official during the site inspection, acknowledging the negligence.