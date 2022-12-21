Uttar Pradesh : 2 booked for 'forced religious' conversion in Sitapur

Sitapur Police on Tuesday filed an FIR against 2 persons in a case of alleged forced religious conversion in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, 2 Indians and four Brazil nationals organised a programme in Shahbajpur Village and allegedly lured people to change their religion.

Additional SP (South) said the police have sought arrangements to send Brazilians back to their country.

Further investigation is also underway in the case.

In October this year, Uttar Pradesh Police had lodged an FIR against nine people for alleged forced conversions to Christianity in Meerut.

The complaint was registered under sections of the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

In another earlier instance, Rajasthan minister Pratap Khachariyawas had said the government was probing the alleged assault on a Dalit family in a village of Baran district of the state after reports emerged that some people from the community had converted to Buddhism following the incident.

"If any poor, backward or Dalit faces any kind of crime, it is our responsibility is to raise our voice against that. We are getting the matter investigated," Khachariyawas had said earlier, after reports that 250 people of the Dalit community in Baran had allegedly converted to Buddhism.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor