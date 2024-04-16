Uttar Pradesh: 28-Year-Old Biker Dies After Collision With Nilgai on National Highway (Watch Video)

A tragic incident occurred on a national highway in Uttar Pradesh resulting in the death of a 28-year-old man who was hit by a Nilgai while crossing the road. Reports indicate that a biker suffered severe injuries in the accident, with the animal's horns causing fatal injuries to the man's chest upon impact.

The victim, identified as Mukesh Pandey, son of Surendra Nath Pandey from Vijayi Pathak village, was traveling to the Inayat Nagar market when the unfortunate event took place. The collision with the Nilgai, which occurred near Mithe village, threw the biker several meters away.

UP : अयोध्या में नीलगाय की टक्कर से 28 वर्षीय मुकेश पांडेय की मौत हो गई। नीलगाय दौड़ती हुई हाइवे पार कर रही थी। टकराकर बाइक सवार मुकेश के सीने में सींग घुस गए। pic.twitter.com/B43wWX4LrO — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 15, 2024

The fatal collision, captured on nearby CCTV footage, tragically resulted in the demise of both Mukesh and the Nilgai. Prompt action from local residents and passersby saw the injured biker swiftly transported to the district hospital via ambulance. Despite the medical efforts, Mukesh succumbed to his injuries during treatment.