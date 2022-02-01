Uttar Pradesh: 6 dead and several injured as electric bus lost control in Kanpur

Six people died after being hit by an uncontrolled electric bus in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh late on Sunday night. According to the information revealed, the incident took place at Tatmil crossroads of Babupurwa police station when an uncontrolled bus crushed several passers-by standing there. Some cars and bikes also came into the grip of this bus.

According to the local police, at least three cars and several bikes have been hit by the bus. Two people died on the spot while four died on the way to the hospital. The bus driver is absconding. East Kanpur Deputy Commissioner Pramod Kumar said that the search for the driver is on.

DCP said, the injured have been admitted to the nearest hospital and an investigation has been started in the matter.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tweeted late at night on the incident and expressed grief. She expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident. Priyanka Gandhi wrote, 'Very sad news of road accident was received from Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to God that the injured get a speedy recovery.'

