Uttar Pradesh Bus Accident: Bus Loses Control, Crashes Into Wall; Several Injured; CCTV Footage Surfaced

In unexpected turn of events a thirty-three people and two security guard injured after getting hit by bus in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district. This incident got on camera and currently going viral on social media which has left everyone in shock.

According to reports, a private bus lost control and collided with a Mother Dairy wall. CCTV footage shows, two people one on cycle and one on scooter standing outside the building, when bus came and crashing the pillar before hitting the wall. Cyclist moved aside and his life was saved.

यूपी -

जिला इटावा में प्राइवेट बस बेकाबू होकर मदर डेयरी की दीवार से टकराई। 2 सिक्योरिटी गार्ड और 33 यात्री घायल हुए।



साइकिल वाला : 'इसे कहते हैं मौत को छूकर टक से वापस आना' pic.twitter.com/9BtBfymaYv — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) November 24, 2025

At least six people were killed and over 30 others were injured after two private buses collided with each other in the Kamarajapuram area near Idaikal in the Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu on Monday, November 24. According to the news agency ANI, at 55 passengers were injured in the accident.

Passengers with serious injuries, including fractures of arms, legs and head, were shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment. The accident occurred when a private bus travelling from Madurai to Senkottai and another private passenger bus coming from Tenkasi towards Kovilpatti rammed into each other. The collision was so severe that the two buses were mangled, resulting in casualties and serious injuries. After receiving the information, local police, along with firefighters and locals, rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.