Uttar Pradesh: Car Mows Down Woman Employee at Delhi-Meerut Expressway Toll Plaza; CCTV Video Goes Viral

A female staffer was heavily injured after a car driver mown down her at the Kashi Toll Plaza situated on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The incident occurred under the Partapur police station jurisdiction of Meerut.

When the employee stopped the car at the toll plaza, the FASTag was missing in the vehicle. The car driver and his friends indulged in a heated argument with the toll staff, verbally abused the female toll workers and then hit the employee, Manisha Chaudhary, who was seen standing in front of the car, and dragged her to some distance.

Car Rams Woman Staff at Delhi-Meerut Toll Plaza

#WATCH | Meerut, Uttar Pradesh: At the Kashi Toll Plaza, a car coming from Delhi crashes into a woman employee of the toll plaza on being asked for the toll. The woman was heavily injured and was rushed to the hospital. (13.05)



(CCTV source: Toll Plaza) pic.twitter.com/uRjxIHTdNg — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2024

Meanwhile, the toll supervisor fell on the car's hood after she was struck by the vehicle, sustaining injuries. She has been admitted to a private hospital and is reportedly stable. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera.

A complaint was registered against the car driver at the Partapur police station. Legal action will be taken based on the evidence provided by the CCTV footage.