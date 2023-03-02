Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi condoles deaths in Kanpur road accident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident in Kanpur district.

Three people were killed while another two were severely injured after a pickup van met with an accident in Kanpur district on Wednesday night.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the road accident in the district. Wishing peace to the departed soul, the Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved family members," an official release said.

The Chief Minister has directed officials of the district administration to take the injured to the hospital immediately for their proper treatment and also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured, the release further said.

The police said that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital and are currently under treatment, police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor