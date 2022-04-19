Uttar Pradesh: Employees infected with Covid to get 1-month casual leave

Yogi Adityanath has sworn in as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time. Even in the second term of his government, he has started taking some drastic decisions. The performance of the Uttar Pradesh government during the Corona period was widely criticized. However, the UP government has claimed that it has handled the Corona situation well. Now, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced an important decision for government employees who are found to be corona positive. "Employees infected with Covid can be given a maximum of a 1-month casual leave," reads the official letter

The Yogi government has issued important directives against the backdrop of increasing covid cases in the state. The Yogi government has announced a one-month paid leave for covid-infected employees and a 21-day leave for those who come in contact with the corona. Government employees coming from the area where the containment zone has been declared will also get 21 days leave. If a Covid Positive employee wants leave for a period of more than 1 month, a certificate from a registered Allopathy Doctor is required. The order also said that the leave would be given to employees for serious illnesses other than covid positive person.

