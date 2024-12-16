Uttar Pradesh Factory Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out in Wood Factory; One Injured (Watch Video)

A massive fire erupted at a wood raw material factory in Bazaria Shekhana, Sadar, Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, causing significant property damage. The incident occurred due to a suspected short circuit, according to initial reports. The fire quickly engulfed the premises, prompting an emergency response from the local fire brigade.

Kannauj, UP: A fire broke out in a wood raw material factory in Bazaria Shekhana, Sadar, causing significant damage. The fire, likely caused by a short circuit, was quickly attended to by the fire brigade. One worker was injured, but there were no fatalities pic.twitter.com/nLHltbhJDy — IANS (@ians_india) December 16, 2024

Firefighters worked diligently to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading to nearby areas. Their prompt action averted a potential disaster. One factory worker sustained injuries during the incident and was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire and assess the total damage incurred. Local residents have been urged to stay cautious and follow fire safety protocols.