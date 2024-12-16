Uttar Pradesh Factory Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out in Wood Factory; One Injured (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 16, 2024 01:03 PM2024-12-16T13:03:37+5:302024-12-16T13:04:37+5:30
A massive fire erupted at a wood raw material factory in Bazaria Shekhana, Sadar, Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, causing significant ...
A massive fire erupted at a wood raw material factory in Bazaria Shekhana, Sadar, Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, causing significant property damage. The incident occurred due to a suspected short circuit, according to initial reports. The fire quickly engulfed the premises, prompting an emergency response from the local fire brigade.
Firefighters worked diligently to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading to nearby areas. Their prompt action averted a potential disaster. One factory worker sustained injuries during the incident and was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire and assess the total damage incurred. Local residents have been urged to stay cautious and follow fire safety protocols.