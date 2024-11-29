Uttar Pradesh Geyser Explosion: Newly Married Woman Dies After Burst in Bareilly

A incident occurred in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, where a newly married woman lost her life after a geyser exploded while she was bathing in the bathroom. The shocking incident took place just five days after her wedding, sending the family into turmoil. Authorities arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and have sent it for post-mortem to investigate further.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred in the Mirganj police station area of Bareilly, where a newly married bride lost her life after a geyser exploded while she was bathing in the bathroom. The explosion caused immediate chaos in the household, with people rushing to the scene. Unfortunately, by the time the bride was taken to the hospital, she had already passed away. Upon hearing the news, her parents quickly rushed to her in-laws' house.

Deepak, a resident of a village under the Bhojipura police station limits in Bareilly, married Damini, daughter of Surajpal from Bulandshahr, on November 22. On Wednesday, Damini went to the bathroom for her usual bath but did not emerge for a long time, raising suspicions within the family.

Husband Deepak attempted to contact Damini multiple times, but she did not respond or open the bathroom door. Concerned, the family finally broke down the door, only to be horrified by the sight inside. Damini was found injured after the geyser exploded.

The geyser had exploded, and without wasting any time, the family rushed Damini to a nearby hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, doctors declared her dead upon arrival. The police were immediately notified, and they recovered the body, sending it for post-mortem. The incident has left everyone in shock.