Uttar Pradesh Horror: Police Arrest Father and Stepmother for Killing 10-Year-Old Son Over Theft Suspicion

A tragic and shocking incident has emerged from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where a father brutally killed his own minor son. On Saturday, September 28, a 10-year-old boy named Ahad was beaten to death by his father, Naushad (45), and his stepmother, Razia (40), on suspicion of theft in Tyodi Biswa village. According to the police, Naushad suspected that his son had stolen ₹500 from his pocket. After the money was discovered missing, Razia allegedly instigated Naushad, accusing Ahad of the theft. This accusation led Naushad to violently attack his son with a wooden stick.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Gyan Prakash Rai stated that Razia had a history of treating Ahad cruelly. On the fateful morning, Naushad dragged Ahad into a room and began to beat him. The boy eventually lost consciousness, and the couple fled the scene, leaving Ahad's body soaked in blood. Neighbors, alarmed by the situation, notified the police. Authorities arrived at the scene and sent Ahad's body for a postmortem examination. Following the investigation, Naushad and Razia were arrested and charged with murder based on a complaint filed by Ahad's grandmother.

This horrifying incident highlights the tragic consequences of domestic violence and abuse, raising serious concerns about the safety and well-being of children in vulnerable situations.