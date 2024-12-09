Uttar Pradesh Horror: Woman Cuts Off Neighbour’s Private Parts After Man Refuses To Have Sex

In Banda, Uttar Pradesh, a woman allegedly severed a man's private part at her residence. She claimed the man had entered her house with ill intentions three days earlier, prompting her to take the drastic step in self-defense to prevent a sexual assault.

UP के बाँदा मे पड़ोसन ने अपने घर मे एक व्यक्ति का गुप्तांग काटकर अलग कर दिया। महिला का आरोप हैं की 3 दिन पहले पडोसी बुरी नियत से घर मे घुसा था.. उसने रेप से बचने के लिए आत्मरक्षा मे यह कदम उठाया हैं। वही घायल ने महिला पर ही अय्याशी का दबाव बनाने का आरोप लगाया हैं। अय्याशी न कर… pic.twitter.com/fKSOYCVbHw — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) December 9, 2024

Meanwhile, the injured man accused the woman of forcing him into immoral activities and claimed the incident occurred out of anger when he refused to get intimate with the female. The police are currently investigating the matter.A video of the injured man recounting his ordeal from the hospital has gone viral. The man's condition is stable but critical due to continued bleeding. No police action has been reported so far.

