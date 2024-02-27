Uttar Pradesh: Jeep-Truck Collision in Ballia Claims Six Lives, Injures Eight

On Tuesday, Six individuals died and eight sustained injuries following a collision between a jeep and a pick-up truck in Ballia, as confirmed by police officials. The bodies have been dispatched for post-mortem examination, with an ongoing investigation, as stated by the police in a release on X. The situation at the accident site is reported to be under control.

The tragic incident occurred at approximately 3 a.m. early Tuesday morning as the victims were returning from a tilak ceremony. Four of the injured have been transferred to the trauma center at BHU, according to authorities. This mishap unfolded just two days subsequent to another road crash in Ballia. On Sunday, two individuals on a bicycle lost their lives after being struck by a car in a village within Ballia. The collision transpired in Kureji village within the jurisdiction of the Gadwar police station.

VIDEO | "At around 3.30 am, an accident took place at the Bariya-Haldi border of district Ballia. Six people, including two kids, have died in the collision between a speeding pickup and two jeeps. Many injured have been referred to BHU hospital from the district hospital, while… pic.twitter.com/XsYTTnFisW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 27, 2024

The deceased have been identified as Mantu Gupta (24) and Akhilesh Rajbhar (19). Sanjay Shukla, the in-charge of Gadwar police station, mentioned that the bodies have been forwarded for post-mortem examination. The police are actively probing the incident, with charges filed against the driver of the car.