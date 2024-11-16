Uttar Pradesh, Jhansi NICU Fire Tragedy: 10 Newborns Dead, 16 Injured in Tragic Hospital Blaze (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College on Friday night, claiming the lives of at least 10 children and leaving 16 others critically injured. The blaze, which erupted around 10:45 PM, is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, according to District Magistrate (DM) Avinash Kumar. The tragedy unfolded in one of the largest government hospitals in Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region, which has been operational since 1968.

Initial reports revealed that children in the outer section of the NICU were successfully rescued, along with some from the more critical interior area. However, the incident triggered panic, as visuals from the site showed patients and their caregivers fleeing the building, aided by police and medical staff who rushed to evacuate those in danger. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed profound grief over the incident, describing the loss of young lives as "extremely sad and heartbreaking." In a statement released from Lucknow, he directed the district administration to ensure that the injured receive proper treatment. Adityanath also instructed Divisional Commissioner Bimal Kumar Dubey and Deputy Inspector General (Jhansi police range) Kalanidhi Naithani to submit a detailed report within 12 hours. "Relief and rescue operations must be conducted on a war footing," he posted on X.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak called the tragedy "extremely heartbreaking" and noted that a fire safety audit had been conducted in February, followed by a mock drill in June. "How this incident happened and why will be clear only after the investigation. Seven newborns have been identified, while three remain unidentified. Financial support will be provided to the affected families," Pathak assured. SSP Sudha Singh reported in the early hours of Saturday that all injured children were being given the best possible care, with adequate medical staff and facilities mobilized for their treatment. She confirmed the DM’s remarks, stating that a short circuit appears to be the likely cause of the fire, pending further investigation.