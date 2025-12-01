Uttar Pradesh: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Garments Shop in Gorakhpur’s Golghar (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at garments shop in the Golghar area of Gorakhpur on Monday, December 1, 2025. Several fire tenders were sent to the spot after officials received an alert about smoke rising from the store.

#WATCH | Gorakhpur, UP: Fire tenders reach the spot as a fire breaks out in a garments shop in Golghar.



Gorakhpur Senior Superintendent of Police Raj Karan Nayyar said officials received information soon after the fire started. No injuries were reported. An investigation into the incident is underway.

"There is a garment store, Baby Land, in the Golghar area. We got the information that a fire broke out here... As of now, the cause of the fire is a short circuit... The situation is under control," SSP Nayyar said.