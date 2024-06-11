Uttar Pradesh: Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Rohit Heights Building in Lucknow (Watch Video)

A massive fire erupted in the slums adjacent to the Rohit Heights building in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

Watch video here:

Watch: A massive fire breaks out near the Rohit Heights building in Lucknow. Authorities are on the scene to control the situation pic.twitter.com/02RsHUam8Y — IANS (@ians_india) June 11, 2024

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Smoke billows from the blaze, which is visible throughout the surrounding area. Firefighters have arrived at the scene and are battling the flames.

The extent of the damage and any reports of injuries or casualties are not yet available. The fire has caused panic among residents of the slums.