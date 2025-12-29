Uttar Pradesh: Overloaded Lorry Hits Divider, Overturns onto Car in Rampur; Driver Dead, Disturbing Video Emerges

Uttar Pradesh: In unexpected turn of events an overloaded lorry overturned onto a SUV in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur area. In this incident car driver died. According to media report this accident occurred on the Nainital Road near Pahadi Gate, close to the local power house. Disturbing video of this incident has surfaced on social media.

In viral video, overloaded lorry toppled on a car while making a u-turn can be seen. An accident occurred on the road to Bilaspur involving a lorry and an SUV belonging to the electricity department's Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO). The SUV's driver, Firasat (54), died in the crash.

Chaos at an intersection after an overloaded lorry overturned onto a Bolero.

In separate incident, a major accident occurred late Saturday night in the Rabupura Kotwali area on the Yamuna Expressway due to alleged driver negligence. A car travelling in the overtaking lane suddenly applied brakes, leaving little reaction time for vehicles behind it. As a result, two cars following closely crashed into the braking vehicle from the rear. The impact caused severe damage to all three cars and immediately created a dangerous situation on the high-speed corridor. The collision took place near the 20-kilometre milestone on the Agra-to-Greater Noida stretch, triggering panic among commuters passing through the area at night.

Following the collision, a massive fire broke out in all three vehicles, worsening the situation within moments. Private security personnel of JP Infratech rushed to the scene and managed to pull out all 11 occupants trapped inside the damaged cars. Fire tenders were immediately deployed to control the blaze, and firefighters worked swiftly to prevent the flames from spreading further. One car was completely gutted by the fire, while timely intervention helped save the other two vehicles from being entirely destroyed. The rescue operation played a crucial role in preventing fatalities.