Uttar Pradesh: Rapist gets capital punishment

A Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) court awarded death sentence to a person for raping and killing a three-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur.

A fine of Rs 25,000 was also slapped on the convict.

The judgement was delivered within two months' time.

The incident had occurred on October 15, 2021.

The case was registered with Khaga Kotwali police station in Fatehpur after which the police had submitted the charge sheet within a week of the incident.

( With inputs from ANI )

