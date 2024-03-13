Uttar Pradesh: SDM Sadar Kriti Raj Conducts Surprise Inspection, Poses as Patient at Firozabad Govt Hospital (Watch Video)

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sadar Kriti Raj took action following multiple complaints about patient difficulties at a government health center in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Healthcare workers and officials at the Public Health Centre (PHC) were surprised to discover that the local SDM had disguised herself as a patient to assess hospital facilities.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: SDM Sadar Kriti Raj says, "I had received a complaint in regards to Dida Mai health centre that the doctor was not present even after 10 am to administer the injection for dog bite. I went there anonymously in a veil, the doctor's behaviour was not… https://t.co/mX0dD6WvRdpic.twitter.com/5K3bx5wVCZ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 13, 2024

I had received a complaint in regards to Dida Mai health centre that the doctor was not present even after 10 am to administer the injection for dog bite. I went there anonymously in a veil, the doctor's behaviour was not appropriate. The stock of the medicines most of them were expired. Cleanliness was also not maintained, said SDM Sadar Kriti Raj.

