Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl on Way To School Kidnapped and Gang-Raped at Hotel in Hapur

A teenage student was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by two men at a hotel in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh. According to the Times of India report, a 15-year-old girl was on her way to school when the incident occurred Monday morning.

The two accused are from the same village and the crime took place on May 13. According to the report, the victim was forcefully taken to the private hotel and forced her to have a cold drink mixed with sedatives.

According to the police, the girl said that when she became unconscious after drinking a spiked cold drink, they raped her and recorded a video of the crime. When she regained consciousness, the accused threatened to kill her and upload the video on social media websites if she told anyone about the matter.

The victim narrated her ordeal to her parents. After reaching home, her parents filed a complaint at the police station. According to the complaint, the accused used to stalk her. A medical examination of the girl was conducted and her statements were recorded, said police.

"An FIR under IPC section 376 (rape) and under relevant sections of the Pocso Act has been registered against the two accused, who are absconding," said Hapur additional SP Raj Kumar Agarwal. "A separate FIR under IPC section 366A (procuration of minor girl) has been registered against the hotel owner," added Agarwal.