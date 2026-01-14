Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 40-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide After Alleged Harassment in Love Affair

Love affair ended on tragic note were 40-year-old man died buy suicide after discovering his girlfriend was in relationship with two more men. This incident occurred in the Bhira police station area of ​​Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. Deceased identified as Sujit Mishra was in a relationship with a young woman. It is alleged that his girlfriend already had two other boyfriends, a fact Sujit was unaware of. These three allegedly harassed Sujit to such an extent that he ultimately took an extreme step.

According to reports, Sujit Mishra was dating Ruby, who concealed her relationships with two other men. Ruby and her accomplices then subjected Sujit to mental harassment, threats, and humiliation, making his life unbearable. Sujit, contemplating suicide, first called the '112' emergency number to report he was going to consume poison.

He then informed the Superintendent of Police about the situation. An audio clip related to the case is now circulating on social media. Following these reports, the Bhira police station inspector contacted Sujit and requested him to come to the station.

Police immediately searched for Sujit and found him unconscious near the station. They rushed him to the district hospital, but due to his critical condition, doctors referred him to Lucknow. Sujit died in the ambulance en route. His family was devastated by the news. Based on his wife's complaint, police have filed a case against his girlfriend, Ruby, and two accomplices, and have begun an investigation.