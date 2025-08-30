Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Spice Factory Office in Hapur , Cause Unknown

Uttar Pradesh: Significant fire broke out in office of a spice factory on Saturday. This incident took place in Hapur district's Jasroop Nagar locality, Saturday, creating stir among citizen. According to initial reports this fire caused due to short circuit, but the exact cause behind it is not clear.

Locals stated that thick smoke and massive flames emerging from the building which created chaos in the area as people rushed to safety. Emergency services were quickly alerted and teams from the fire department arrived at the scene to bring the blaze under control.

Firefighters are working to contain the fire and prevent its spread. No casualties have been reported, but significant property damage is expected. The cause of the fire is under investigation.