Uttar Pradesh: Stones Pelted on Mahabodhi Express Train in Prayagraj, Case Registered

Unidentified individuals pelted stones at the Mahabodhi Express in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The Mahabodhi Express was traveling from New Delhi to Gaya in Bihar at the time of the incident.

Chaos erupted onboard after stones were thrown at the train's windows, injuring several passengers. The stone-pelting occurred near the Yamuna Bridge on Monday night, with numerous stones reportedly targeting the train's bogies.

At around 9 pm, the Mahabodhi Express had left Prayagraj Junction for Gaya when heavy stone-pelting began just before reaching the Yamuna Bridge. Following information from the RPF, the train was stopped at Mirzapur station, where the injured passengers received medical treatment. A case has been registered against the unidentified attackers.

"When train number 12397 Mahabodhi Express was approaching Mirzapur railway station, the coach and guard informed the control room that a stone hit the guard break. The RPF was informed immediately and investigated it. No person was injured and the miscreant was also not found. RPF has registered a case against an unknown miscreant," said Northern Central Railway CPRO Shashikant Tripathi.