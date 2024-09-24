West Bengal Train Derailment: Five Wagons of Empty Goods Train Derail at New Maynaguri Station; Restoration Underway (Watch Video)

Five wagons of an empty goods train derailed at New Maynaguri station in the Alipurduar division. However, train services remain unaffected as routes have been diverted through alternate paths. Senior officials, including the Divisional Railway Manager of Alipurduar, are currently on-site, overseeing the ongoing restoration efforts, according to the Chief Public Relations Officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway zone.

Watch:

#WATCH | 5 wagons of an empty goods train derailed at New Maynaguri station in Alipurduar division. Trains have been diverted through alternate routes and movement has not been affected. Senior officers including DRM Alipurduar have moved to the site. Restoration work is going… pic.twitter.com/6GKv0otIAB — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2024

"As far as the information a train good derailed, it happened around 6:20 am today. There have been no casualties. Restoration work is underway," said Station Superintendent Mukesh Kumar.

In another incident, the Muzaffarpur-Pune Special train derailed in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Saturday evening, according to sources. The derailment occurred near Muzaffarpur railway station, where the train's engine went off the tracks. While there have been no immediate reports of casualties, train movement along the route has been suspended.

