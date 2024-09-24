Uttar Pradesh: Stones Thrown at Mahabodhi, Seemanchal Express Trains; Investigations Underway

Stones were allegedly thrown at the Mahabodhi Express and Seemanchal Express trains in Uttar Pradesh, prompting officials to launch investigations into both incidents, according to authorities on Tuesday. The incidents occurred late Monday evening in the Mirzapur and Prayagraj districts, which fall under the Northern Central Railway (NCR) region.

Shashi Nant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer of the NCR, said the guard of the Mahabodhi Express informed about stones hitting the train.

"This happened as the train was approaching the Mirzapur railway station," Tripathi told PTI.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has lodged a complaint against unidentified miscreants, but no suspects were found at the scene, he added. In a separate incident, around 9:45 pm on Monday, stones were thrown at the Seemanchal Express, which was coming from Delhi.

"Near the Yamuna Bridge (Naini) in Prayagraj, a passenger reported being hit by a stone," Tripathi said. The passenger was given first aid when the train arrived in Mirzapur. The RPF has registered a case against unknown individuals in connection with this incident.

