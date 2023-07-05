Uttar Pradesh: Woman killed by robbers in Lucknow's Gazipur area

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 5 : A woman was killed by robbers on Wednesday after she protested against the burglary in Lucknow's Gazipur area, according to the police.

The housebreaking incident came to light after a pathologist came to collect her blood sample.

"Having found the woman alone at the house, 3 unknown persons entered and committed the crime. After a pathologist reached her house to take blood samples, he found the woman unconscious and informed the police", said Kasim Abdi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Lucknow.

The DCP added, "The woman was taken to Lohia Hospital for treatment where she died during the treatment".

Further, the DCP stated, "There is no estimate available on the goods stolen. The woman and her husband used to live at the residence. For now, the husband is not in town. Will collect information on stolen goods once he arrives".

An investigation is underway in this matter, as per the police.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor