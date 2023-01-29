Uttarakhand BJP state working committee to begin today

Before the two-day meeting of BJP's State Working Committee, a meeting of BJP state office bearers was held in Dehradun's Raiwala in Uttarakhand on Sunday.

In this meeting, BJP's state president Mahendra Bhatt, state in-charge Dushyant Gautam and all the office bearers of the party remained present.

In this meeting, the agenda of the State Working Committee meeting was decided.

Preparations are underway for the two-day State Working Committee meeting of BJP starting from Sunday in Raiwala of Uttarakhand's Dehradun.

State President Mahendra Bhatt toldthat the strategy for the Lok Sabha and local body elections to be held this year will be discussed in the working committee meeting.

"In this two-day meeting of the BJP working committee, discussions were held on the formation of Shashakta Mandal, active booth and Panna Committee. Whether it is a municipal corporation, municipality of Lok Sabha elections, it is important that the enthusiasm of the party workers is boosted," he added.

He said that BJP Uttarakhand state in-charge Dushyant Gautam and Co state in-charge Rekha Verma will also remain present.

All ministers would also remain present in the Two-day state working committee meeting to be held in Uttarakhand's Dehradun beginning on Sunday, informed BJP Uttarakhand State President Mahesh Bhatt while speaking to ANI.

In the adjoining state of Uttar Pradesh also, the state working committee meeting was held last week on 22nd January, Sunday. The Working committee meeting was chaired by state president Bhupendra Chaudhary.

The party mainly discussed the proposals passed in the National Working Committee, the guidelines received regarding the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the central schemes being publicized and disseminated across the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

