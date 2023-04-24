Uttarakhand: CM Dhami directs creation of an institute for films, TV content

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 24 : Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday issued orders to develop a high-level institute for film, TV and content production training in Uttarakhand on the lines of FTII Pune.

The chief executive officer of Uttarakhand Film Development Council, Banshidhar Tiwari, officially conveyed the CM's direction saying the Uday Shankar Natya Sansthan in Almora would be utilised extensively for producing audio-visual content and TV training.

Tiwari said for financial support and the day-to-day functioning of the institute, the CM instructed the formation of an expert committee for the same. The process of implementing the CM's directions is already underway.

He added that the state government is committed to promoting film production in Uttarakhand as an orgsed industry.

He noted further that a state-level training institute is necessary to increase the number of trained human resources associated with filmmaking in the state and encourage youth in this field.

