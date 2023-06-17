Uttarakhand: CM Dhami inaugurates 55 bridges constructed in hilly areas

Dehradun(Uttarakhand) [India], June 17 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami virtually inaugurated 55 bridges constructed in the villages of hilly districts of the state through Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation organisation (HESCO) and the ICICI Foundation at the Chief Minister's Camp Office on Saturday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the people of remote hilly areas would be greatly benefited from these 55 bridges built with the help of HESCO and ICICI Foundation. These bridges will become the means of transport for lakhs of people.

He said that Uttarakhand is a state with odd geographical conditions. The state is also sensitive from the point of view of disaster. Life in the mountain is greatly affected during the monsoon period.

HESCO has taken a commendable initiative in association with ICIC Foundation in the direction of normalizing the life of the people in the hilly areas. The Chief Minister expressed hope that HESCO and ICICI Foundation will continue to extend more cooperation in the construction of bridges in the hilly areas of the state.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the construction of these bridges would greatly help the local people. These bridges will also reduce the distance to be covered by many villages.

Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, Ajay Kumar Sood said that this commendable effort has been made by HESCO and ICICI Foundation with the participation of the government to provide better transportation facilities to the people in the hilly areas.

He said that these bridges built in remote hilly districts would go a long way in making life easier for the general public there. He said that such initiatives for hilly areas should be continuous.

Similar work should be done in other areas as well. He said that whatever cooperation the state needs from the PSA office, will be given as much as possible.

HESCO's founder Anil Prakash Joshi said that at the time of calamity, most of the problems of communication routes arise in villages in remote areas. Efforts have been made by HESCO and ICICI Foundation to cooperate with the government for the purpose of providing relief to the people in such areas.

Last year also 15 bridges were inaugurated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The people of hilly areas are getting a lot of help from the construction of these bridges.

Anuj Aggarwal, Chief Operating Officer, of ICICI Foundation, said that the Foundation has constructed bridges with the aim of providing better transportation facilities to the people of the hilly areas of the state. Further cooperation will be given so that people in the hilly areas can get better facilities.

He said that ICICI Foundation is also working towards rainwater harvesting. Efforts have been made by the Foundation to work for social concerns and public interest.

