Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami flags off relief material to Joshimath

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday flagged off relief materials to Joshimath from Uttrakhand Sadan in Delhi on Sunday.

The disaster caused in the area affected a number of families and they sustained a lot of loss due to land subsidence and water discharge in the area.

The chief minister thanked the people for donating relief materials for the people of Joshimath directly or through the "Mukhyamantari Rahat Kosh" scheme in the state.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Home Minister Amit Shah for providing the relief material to the state via Uttrakhand Sadan in Delhi.

According to him, the relief work is still continued in the state and the state government is focusing more on rehabilitation and the basic need of the people in Joshimath.

"No more cracks have been found on houses and water discharge in the area has also dropped from 560 LPM to 50 LPM. 70 per cent of the rehabilitation has been done and the situation of the area is stable," CM Dhami said.

Earlier on January 28, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) informed that the number of buildings with cracks has not increased and till now 863 buildings with cracks have been noticed due to the disaster.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor