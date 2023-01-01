Uttarakhand govt will fully support Rishabh Pant's treatment: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday, announced that the state government will provide full help for the treatment of the star Indian cricketer wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who got seriously injured in a road accident near Roorkee.

CM Dhami reached Max Hospital in Dehradun, and met cricketer Rishabh Pant's mother and family members, inquiring about their well-being. He also inquired about the medical treatment being given to Pant and the progress the cricketer has made by the doctors at the hospital, as per the official sources.

He also announced that the Uttarakhand government on 26 January, would honour the bus driver and the staff of Haryana roadways, who saved Rishabh Pant's life.

Earlier on Friday, CM Dhami told ANI, "Cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident near Roorkee today. He is being taken to Dehradun for further treatment. All the healthcare facilities will be taken care of. We pray for his speedy recovery."

Pant escaped the near-fatal accident on Friday with burn injuries among others that will require plastic surgeries and he could be airlifted to Delhi if required. He met with a serious accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal on Friday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India also issued a statement on Friday saying, "Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment, as per the BCCI statement shared with the media."

