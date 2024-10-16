Uttarakhand: Helicopter Carrying Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar Makes Emergency Landing in Pithoragarh

According to the Uttarakhand government, the helicopter carrying Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Additional Chief Election Officer of Uttarakhand Vijay Kumar Jogdand made an emergency landing in the Munsiyari area on Wednesday, October 16. All the people on board the helicopter are safe.

This incident occurred when the copper-carrying ECI chief, along with 2 more officers, was hit by bad weather. The helicopter was landed safely at Ralam Village of Pithoragarh, where the crew carefully handled the situation. The District Magistrate spoke to Kumar and enquired about the incident. The CEC is safe and sound.

The chopper landed around 1 PM on Wednesday. He was on a visit to Adi Kailash in Uttarakhand when the helicopter suffered turbulence due to bad weather, prompting a forced emergency landing.

The Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced assembly election dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand at the press conference in Delhi. He declared Maharashtra will vote in one phase on November 20, while Jharkhand will go to polls in two phases on November 13 and 20. The counting of votes will be held on November 23.