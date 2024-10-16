Akasa Air Flight From Delhi to Bengaluru Receives Bomb Threat

Akasa Air flight QP 1335, carrying 174 passengers, including 3 infants and 7 crew members from Delhi to Bengaluru, received a bomb threat on Wednesday, October 16. After receiving a security alert from airlines and Nagpur airport authorities, the flight made a safe emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI).

The flight which departed from the National Capital, was directed to return to IGI airport. The emergency was declared around 1:15 PM and the aircraft safely returned to the airport.

Akasa Air flight QP 1335, flying from Delhi to Bengaluru on October 16, 2024, and carrying 174 passengers, 3 infants and 7 crew members on board, received a security alert. The Akasa Air Emergency Response teams are monitoring the situation and have advised the pilot to divert… pic.twitter.com/YTPER9W8hl — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2024

In response, Akasa Air's Emergency Response teams are closely monitoring the situation and have advised the pilot to return to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi as a precautionary measure. The captain is adhering to all necessary emergency protocols to ensure a safe landing, with an estimated arrival time of 14:00 hrs. Akasa Air continues to coordinate with local authorities and will provide regular updates.