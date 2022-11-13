Uttarakhand is emerging as a film shooting hub, says state Special Principal Secretary Information

Uttarakhand Special Principal Secretary Information Abhinav Kumar on Sunday said that Uttarakhand is emerging as a new destination for film shootings.

"Uttarakhand is emerging as a new shooting destination for the film industry day by day. The natural beauty of Uttarakhand is attracting people for filming," Abhinav Kumar said adding that more than 300 small and big films have been shot in the state in the last one year, which is a "big positive sign".

Special Principal Secretary Information Abhinav Kumar was speaking at the Valley of World International Literature and Art Festival as he participated in the discussion on- Film Industry as the Growth Driver of Uttarakhand's Economy in Dehradun.

He also said that there are many Uttarakhand- based writers, actors, film producers, and famous personalities who are working in the film industry.

Giving information about the work being done by the State Government through the Film Development Council, Kumar further said it is working on the film city infrastructure and new film policy under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to make Uttarakhand "a new shooting destination".

Mentioning that the Uttarakhand Film Development Council sought suggestions regarding the proposed Film Policy 2022, the Special Principal Secretary Information said that the work on this policy is in progress.

He further urged various artists from the film industry to give advice for the new film policy 2022, underscoring that the film policy 2022 would be completed by the end of this year.

He also emphasized that they want to connect artists, local people, actors and everyone with the new film policy.

"The increasing filming in Uttarakhand will provide employment to the people here and would also get new opportunities to the youth," he said adding that the state is an outdoor shooting destination.

"It is going to become a big hub. Besides, we are also encouraging local film artists and films made in the local dialect, for which there is a subsidy criterion in the Information and Public Relations Department," he added.

He further said that the work is being done on the instructions of CM Dhami to identify more than 100 acres of land for the expansion of Film City here, with which good and high-quality studios will be opened in the state.

He said, "We will develop film city as a high-quality production center in the state so that pre-production, production and post-production works can be done in one place."

Further adding, he excused confidence that in the coming five years, groundwork will be visible in the Film City.

He said that along with the plains, work has been done to connect the remote areas of the mountains as shooting destinations. A New OTT platform is also being considered for local films in Uttarakhand. Along with this, the work of giving UK Filmfare Awards will also be started soon in the state, he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor