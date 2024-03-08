Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Temple to Re-Open for Devotees on May 10

The anticipated opening of Baba Kedarnath temple has been confirmed on May 10, coinciding with Mahashivratri. The announcement was made today at Omkareshwar Temple Ukhimath, with the doors set to open at 7 a.m. on auspicious occasions.

Preparations by the Uttarakhand health department are underway to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the Chardham Yatra. Hospitals are scheduled to be inaugurated in Badrinath and Kedarnath ahead of the pilgrimage season, as approved by the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar, the health secretary, mentioned that equipment procurement for these hospitals has been greenlit. Additionally, seasoned medical teams will be stationed along the Chardham Yatra route to offer prompt healthcare services to pilgrims. Dr. Kumar also urged pilgrims to undergo medical testing before embarking on the Chardham Yatra.

Highlighting the government's proactive stance, Dr. Kumar stated, "Under the directives of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Health Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, the department is diligently gearing up for the Chardham Yatra." He emphasized the importance of enhancing coordination among all departments during a crucial meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Radha Raturi.

"A dedicated medical team comprising approximately 150 members will be stationed at Chardham to facilitate pilgrims, with specialized training to handle high-altitude conditions. Doctors will be rotated in shifts of 15 days," Dr. Kumar added.