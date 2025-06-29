Uttarakhand Landslide: Char Dham Yatra Suspended as IMD Issues Red Alert - Here's What Travellers Need to Know

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert after the Char Dham Yatra, one of India's most cherished pilgrimages, was suspended for 24 hours due to the unrelenting rains that lashed Uttarakhand. Since landslides and flash floods pose a threat to important routes, authorities have acted quickly to protect thousands of pilgrims by stopping all travel towards the four revered shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri. Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said that pilgrims travelling to Badrinath and Kedarnath have been halted at Rudraprayag and Srinagar. To keep them from approaching high-risk locations, those travelling to Yamunotri and Gangotri have been detained at Vikasnagar and Barkot. Officials are guiding devotees who are already at the temples to safer areas while closely monitoring them as part of the evacuation preparations.

#CharDham ||



Char Dham Yatra suspended for the next 24 hours due to heavy rain alert in #Uttarakhand.



Pilgrims are being halted at #Haridwar, #Rishikesh, Srinagar, Rudraprayag, Sonprayag & Vikasnagar as a precaution.



Authorities are on high alert to ensure safety.… pic.twitter.com/pBcJYZ6WpA — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 29, 2025

Travel in the area has been severely hindered. While ongoing landslides in Rudraprayag have limited traffic along the Sonprayag-Munkatiya road, a large landslide at Nandprayag and Bhaneropani closed the National Highway, a vital access point for pilgrims travelling to Kedarnath. Authorities are still cautious and only permit limited travel when weather conditions change, even though temporary stops at Sonprayag and Gaurikund allowed for some path clearing.

A cloudburst caused a landslide at a hotel construction site in Barkot, Uttarkashi, early on Saturday, close to Silai Band. Rescue efforts are underway under the direction of the State and National Disaster Response Forces, police, and local authorities, and nine labourers are still unaccounted for. The IMD has issued a warning that Uttarakhand will continue to experience heavy rains, increasing the likelihood of more landslides and road closures. Until definite instructions are given and the weather stabilises, pilgrims are being advised not to continue their journey.

What Travellers Should Do Right Now:

Travellers who are either on the Char Dham Yatra or planning to embark on it should immediately pause their journey and take shelter in designated safe locations such as Srinagar, Rudraprayag, Vikasnagar, or Barkot. Avoid crossing barricades or continuing on foot, as road and trail conditions remain hazardous. Follow updates strictly from verified sources like the Uttarakhand Tourism Department or local district authorities. Keep emergency numbers accessible and regularly update your friends or family with your whereabouts. In case of any emergency, promptly reach out to local officials or use the helplines dedicated to Char Dham pilgrims.