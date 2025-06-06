Uttarakhand : Man Almost Drowns in Ganga at Haridwar, Relief Team Saves Him, Video Emerges

A man who came to take holy bath in Haridwar's river Ganaga got stuck in strong waves while swimming, due to which he was drowning. Following the incident relief team promptly acted and saved the life of young man. A video of relief team rescuing the man has surfaced on social media.

While swimming in the Ganga, Jammu and Kashmir man identified as Vishal got caught in strong currents and began to drown. He managed to grab onto chains near Hathi Bridge, and the Haridwar Disaster Relief Team quickly rescued him, pulling him safely from the river.

In the video, the young man can be seen hanging by holding the chain and the disaster relief team can be seen arriving in a speed boat carrying out the rescue operation.