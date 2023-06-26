Uttarakhand: Over 5,000 arrested in cases related to drugs, from January 2020

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 26 : The Uttarakhand Police has arrested 5,888 accused from January 2020 till date in cases of drug smuggling while 5,079 cases have been registered, according to police.

As per information received from the police records, from January 2020 to May 2023, a total of 5079 cases have been registered during the period, in which 5888 accused have been arrested.

Meanwhile, action has been taken against 89 accused in 33 cases under the Gangster Act against drug smugglers in Uttarakhand.

In nine cases, property worth Rs 2.68 crore of drug peddlers has been seized.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that to tighten the noose on the drug mafia, if a strict law has to be brought like the anti-counterfeiting law, then it will be brought.

Notably, the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day, is marked on 26 June every year to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse.

As per the United Nations, the aim of this year's campaign is to raise awareness about the importance of treating people who use drugs with respect and empathy; providing evidence-based, voluntary services for all; offering alternatives to punishment; prioritizing prevention; and leading with compassion.

The campaign also aims to combat stigma and discrimination against people who use drugs by promoting language and attitudes that are respectful and non-judgmental.

